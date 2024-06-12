Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock remained flat at $24.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.
About Oxford Lane Capital
