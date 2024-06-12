Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock remained flat at $24.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

