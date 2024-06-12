Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 160,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 56,764 shares.The stock last traded at $70.64 and had previously closed at $70.49.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

