Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 836.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 15,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

