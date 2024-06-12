Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 670.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 659,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,610. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

