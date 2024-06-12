Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. 47,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

