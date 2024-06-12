Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.21. 1,923,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

