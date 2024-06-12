Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,307. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

