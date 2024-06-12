Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

