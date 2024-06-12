Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 206,123 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,618,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $176.23. 76,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,353. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

