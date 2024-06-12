Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $58.21 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,205,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 1.38% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 110,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,133. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

