Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $86.53 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,525,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 1.21% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. 464,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,626. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

