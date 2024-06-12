Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $154.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 651,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,489,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $266.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.64 and a 200 day moving average of $248.06. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $268.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

