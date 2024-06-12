Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $54.69 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,693,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,263. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

