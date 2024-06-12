Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,342,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.83. 821,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

