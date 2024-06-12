PayPal USD (PYUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.93 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $398.93 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,542,961 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,542,961.45. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99648375 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $13,812,716.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

