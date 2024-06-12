Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.55

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.55 and last traded at C$51.49, with a volume of 51089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

