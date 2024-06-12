PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,011,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.71. 2,770,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

