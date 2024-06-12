Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) & COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Critical Analysis

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.82 million 0.59 -$8.16 million ($7.37) -0.07 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -2.70

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Petros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 716.33%. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 641.78%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than COMPASS Pathways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -102.32% -32.41% COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33%

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.