PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Third Point LLC’s Largest Position

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 15.8% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Third Point LLC owned about 2.22% of PG&E worth $1,043,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

PG&E Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

