PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 265,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
