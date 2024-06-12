PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

