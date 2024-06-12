PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE SDHY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 95,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,203. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.
