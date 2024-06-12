Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lessened by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $291,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $245,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 187.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

PSX stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

