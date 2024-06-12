Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading Down 2.1%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.43 and last traded at $135.43. 322,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,725,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

