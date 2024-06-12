PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 389,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 300,761 shares.The stock last traded at $76.58 and had previously closed at $75.25.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

