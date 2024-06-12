PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PAXS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.