PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE PAXS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.30.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
