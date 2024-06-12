PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
PDI remained flat at $19.38 during trading on Wednesday. 815,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.