PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PDI remained flat at $19.38 during trading on Wednesday. 815,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

