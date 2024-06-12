Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 4.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
