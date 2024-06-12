Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 373 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 1,681,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.