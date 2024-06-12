Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 463,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MPLX remained flat at $41.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 429,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

