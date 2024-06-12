Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.89% of First United worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in First United by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

First United Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. First United Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Equities analysts predict that First United Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First United

(Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.