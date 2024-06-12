Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 2.33% of SB Financial Group worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.69. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

