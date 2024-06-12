Pitcairn Co. Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $267.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,963. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06. The firm has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

