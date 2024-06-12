Pitcairn Co. Acquires 905 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $9.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.69. 1,804,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.95 and a 200 day moving average of $421.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.