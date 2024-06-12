Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 15,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 8,122,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,416,605. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

