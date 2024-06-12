Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,101,082. The firm has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

