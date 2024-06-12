Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

IWF traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.77. The stock had a trading volume of 396,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $361.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

