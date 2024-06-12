Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,115 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $7,422,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.57. The stock had a trading volume of 671,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,351. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

