Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Planet Fitness by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

