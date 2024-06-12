Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.