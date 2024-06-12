Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of PLSQF remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.
Plus500 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.