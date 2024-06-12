Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1,393.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.21% of ATI worth $70,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ATI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ATI traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 198,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.