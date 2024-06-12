Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 351,908 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,908 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $67,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 593,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.