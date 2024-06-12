Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,512 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $88,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

BABA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

