Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $65.53 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of First Citizens BancShares worth $65,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 800,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 82.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $26.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,672.50. 17,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,752. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,682.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,556.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

