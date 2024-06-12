Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $76.97 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,446 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.15% of Encompass Health worth $76,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.