Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21,858.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $86,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,147,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

