Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $93.43 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,092,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Avantor by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 342,452 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 3,405,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.