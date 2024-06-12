Point72 Europe London LLP Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.20. The stock had a trading volume of 168,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,619. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

