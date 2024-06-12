Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $1.25 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.63. 124,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,081. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

