Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.14 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $281.10. The company had a trading volume of 478,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.